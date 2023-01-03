Analyst: Xbox to Narrow PlayStation's Lead in 2023 - News

Karol Severin, the entertainment media and tech analyst at Midia Research, has released his predictions for 2023 via GamesIndustry.

Severin believes Xbox will "significantly narrow" the gap with PlayStation in 2023 due to Microsoft's hardware-agnostic efforts and its focus to provide value for money.

"The adverse macroeconomic climate couples well with Xbox's cross-platform and hardware-agnostic efforts, as well as with its focus to provide value for money and mitigate the requirement for consumers to part with large sums of money at once," said Severin.

"The combination of these dynamics mean Xbox is better positioned to thrive in a recessionary environment than PlayStation. As a result, Xbox will significantly narrow the gap in terms of console ownership and usage in 2023."

He added, "The effects of inflation and tightening disposable will be in full swing in 2023. Consumers will be looking to do two key things: decrease overall spending and/or increase value for money from their purchases. Traditionally, gaming had high entry-costs due to expensive games dedicated hardware and high price points for individual games. Furthermore, though gamers have been aging, gaming is not yet as equally distributed among age groups, as video or music. Therefore when it comes to household savings, games spend will be an immediate potential target to cut for the subsegment of non-gaming older parents (budget holders of younger gamers).

"In 2023, games companies will thus have to navigate the tall order of increasing value for money, while keeping entry costs flat, or ideally lower. Traditional unit sales-dependent business models will struggle in this macroeconomic weather. However, a number of games industry players are well positioned to thrive in these conditions."

