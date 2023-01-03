Analyst: Xbox to Narrow PlayStation's Lead in 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,532 Views
Karol Severin, the entertainment media and tech analyst at Midia Research, has released his predictions for 2023 via GamesIndustry.
Severin believes Xbox will "significantly narrow" the gap with PlayStation in 2023 due to Microsoft's hardware-agnostic efforts and its focus to provide value for money.
"The adverse macroeconomic climate couples well with Xbox's cross-platform and hardware-agnostic efforts, as well as with its focus to provide value for money and mitigate the requirement for consumers to part with large sums of money at once," said Severin.
"The combination of these dynamics mean Xbox is better positioned to thrive in a recessionary environment than PlayStation. As a result, Xbox will significantly narrow the gap in terms of console ownership and usage in 2023."
He added, "The effects of inflation and tightening disposable will be in full swing in 2023. Consumers will be looking to do two key things: decrease overall spending and/or increase value for money from their purchases. Traditionally, gaming had high entry-costs due to expensive games dedicated hardware and high price points for individual games. Furthermore, though gamers have been aging, gaming is not yet as equally distributed among age groups, as video or music. Therefore when it comes to household savings, games spend will be an immediate potential target to cut for the subsegment of non-gaming older parents (budget holders of younger gamers).
"In 2023, games companies will thus have to navigate the tall order of increasing value for money, while keeping entry costs flat, or ideally lower. Traditional unit sales-dependent business models will struggle in this macroeconomic weather. However, a number of games industry players are well positioned to thrive in these conditions."
I doubt it. Xbox is certainly looking better in 2023 than last year. Xbox has like 8 1st party games releasing next year with most of those planned for the first half. We still dont know what their 2nd half will look like besides a port of AOE4. It will certainly be Xbox's strongest year so far. With that said, I expect Xbox to do great next year but the Ps5 will put up excellent numbers too. I do think Xbox has the superior lineup of games compared to PS5, but the PS5 still has some big games next year like Spiderman 2 and FF16 that will push hardware. I expect the Series X|S to have its best sales year yet so my estimate is 12-14 million while Ps5 will be 20-23 million.
If we are discussing a percentage decrease in the gap, then yes it would be very possible. If were discussing actual hardware count gap decrease, then no.
very unlikely sony will send about 20 milliones of ps5 next year maybe even more and may have the release of ps5 slim.
Xbox has been doing great so far this gen, but to "significantly narrow the gap in terms of console ownership and usage" they'd have to actually outsell the PS5 next year... significantly. I don't see it. Of course if we're talking purely market share it's a slighly different story but to have a "significant" effect on the overall market share they'd still have to at least match PS sales in 2023... Which again I don't see.
Time will tell but for now I think it's more likely the gap will endure or increase with the PS5 seeing it's first truly great year as production rates improve.
I think I need to get a job in analytics stuff. Sounds easy. 2 articles, one saying PS5 will be biggest seller and one saying Xbox will close the gap.. so therefore will be the bigger seller.
All I can think is. "Thanks for letting us know."
This is my expectation as well, a slight narrowing of the gap. Xbox currently has eight 1st/2nd party games releasing in just the first half of the year, 5 of which are Xbox console exclusives, and 3 of which also happen to be AAA. One of those 3 is Starfield, and the last 2 Bethesda singleplayer games sold 20m+ and 30m+ copies lifetime, so you know that will move Xbox consoles for sure.
Meanwhile Phil Spencer said that he expected Xbox production numbers to match demand by June 2023 last I heard, so low Series X stock shouldn't be an issue in the 2nd half of the year, you should be able to walk into most retail stores and walk out with a Series X, just like you usually can now with a Series S.
Xbox Series is looking like it sold 10m+ consoles in 2022 with no exclusives, now imagine what they can sell in 2023 with at least 3 AAA exclusives releasing (possibly more AAA exclusives in the 2nd half), one of which is Starfield. The first Series X bundles will likely be available for Holiday 2023 as well, alongside a better Series S bundle than in 2022.
I really doubt it, the gap between Xbox and PlayStation 5, might grow less quickly, but Xbox actually selling more units than PS5 in 2023 is not very likely. PlayStation will also release Spiderman 2 right before the holidays.
With system sellers like Starfield releasing in 2023 day 1 on Game Pass, not to mention the slew of huge 3rd party Game Pass deals we currently know about, I can see Xbox narrowing the gap some, but it will take several years of consistency before Xbox actually narrows the gap.
Also, how can Xbox narrow the gap if we don't even know how much Xbox Series has sold? lol
Assuming supply issues are behind both of them going forward, and both Xbox and Playstation get out Starfield and Spiderman 2 this year, this will be our first real year to actually digest sales and see where the trend takes us at the end of next year.
I really don’t see the gap narrowing at all in 2023, in fact the opposite is likely to happen with all the momentum Sony has going for it. Jim Ryan already stated that the PS5 shortages in Asia were pretty much over and done with and recent Japan sales help support that. CFO Hiroki Totoki also stated that Sony is aiming to sell at least 23M or more PS5’s in the next fiscal year. Tom Henderson is even betting more on the 30M target he’s been talking about in recent months with the possible new sku in Q3 with detachable disc drive. Has Xbox even sold more than 15M consoles in a single year in its entire existence?
With FF16 in June (FF7R part 2 possible in late 2023 as well), Spiderman 2 locked in for Fall 23 and marketing agreements in certain 3rd party games Sony is going to have a great year. Of course we could do the inevitable list wars of how many games each platform has coming from 1st/2nd party or in general for the year but comparing to Sony’s quality is a tall mountain to climb. The gap will likely grow in 2023.
According to the latest Ampere Analysis, the gap between the number of PS5 and Xbox consoles sold is bigger than we initially thought. The popular analysis firm estimates that Sony has sold 21 million PS5 units (21.7 million), while Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S is at 13.8 million units sold
this data is from June.
What does Ampere Analysis data back in June have to do with this 2023 prediction?