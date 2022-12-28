We Are The Caretakers Arrives January 5, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Developer Heart Shaped Games announced the strategy RPG, We Are The Caretakers, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on January 6.

The Xbox One version will release at a later date. The game has been available for PC in Steam Early Access since April 2021.

View the Xbox launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

We Are The Caretakers is an afrofuturist squad management RPG. Assemble a secret faction of protectors in squad-building systems inspired by Ogre Battle, Darkest Dungeon, Black Panther, and XCOM. Defend the endangered animals your world relies on in strategic turn-based combat. Define your approach to a global resistance by balancing your reputation, funds, research, animals and alliances.

We Are The Caretakers is an exciting new type of strategy game, blending squad building, RTS-with-pause, narrative, and turn-based JRPG combat into one thrilling campaign. The game introduces players to an original sci-fi universe with nuanced characters, grim dark narrative, deep mysteries, layered unit management challenges, and escalating conflicts that have no easy or absolute solutions. It is developed by a critically-acclaimed and diverse team including IGF nominees, ex-Microsoft, and ex-Blizzard developers.

Afrofuturist Universe

Former Blizzard artist Anthony Jones’ breathtaking afrofuturist style and signature character designs bring a new sci-fi world to life.

Reputation System

Every action committed in the world affects how others see the Caretakers. Do they fear you? Or will they support your quest to protect the endangered Raun, and decide the fate of the world?

Turn-Based Encounters

Balance force with diplomacy in an innovative turn-based combat system. Live with the consequences as you deal with the messy reality of animal conservation.

Squad Building

Assemble up to nine squads from 100s of characters with diverse traits, weaknesses, abilities, and personalities. Train and upgrade your Caretakers across 30-plus unique job classes.

Grow Your Headquarters

Meet leaders, research technologies, and recruit allies in your sci-fi HQ. Balance their conflicting demands to save our world.

Dark Narrative

The individuals outside your squad matter as much as the rangers you deploy on each map. Follow a grim narrative from devastating losses through a hope of a better future.

Technology Tree

From field-level technology upgrades, to large-scale speculative research and development, your technology decisions have a global impact.

You Get a Baby Raun

It will nuzzle against your bed long after it grows too large to reasonably do so. It is adorable.

