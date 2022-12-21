Lee & Paul Talk About: The Callisto Protocol - Article

/ 322 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

As reviewers, we’re often constricted to discussing our thoughts on games purely in the context of (relatively) short, written reviews. While that hopefully serves as a good, reasonably succinct way of communicating information, it also means there’s a lot of stuff that we inevitably don’t get to talk about; be it smaller details of a game, interesting design philosophy choices, or even larger topics within the industry as a whole.



In the hopes of expanding that realm of discussion a bit, and also creating more video content for the website, Lee Mehr and myself are starting a monthly video series where we’ll play a (usually recent) game and chat about it, discussing some of the cool or interesting details that may not have made it into a review, and other topics that are related. If you’re interested in checking it out, the first episode is below, and features The Callisto Protocol.

