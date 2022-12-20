High On Life is the Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass Right Now - News

As of the time of writing, the first-person shooter from Squanch Game, High On Life, is the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass. This was spotted by Benji-Sales on Twitter.

Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg in a response to Benji congratulated the developers.

"High on Life has passed Minecraft to become the #1 Most Popular Game on Game Pass," said Benji. "Incredible result given the staying power Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 have at the top of the chart I'm pretty confident now High on Life is the biggest Game Pass 'Day 1' launch of 2022."

"How HIGH can High On Life go!? TO THE TOP is the correct answer," said Greenberg. "Huge congratulations Squanch Games [Rick and Morty co-creator] Justin Roiland and team!"

High On Life is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

