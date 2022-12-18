Survey Suggests Microsoft Might Introduce $3 Ad-Supported Game Pass Tier - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 2,504 Views
Microsoft might be looking to introduce a new, cheaper ad-supported Xbox Game Pass tier, according to a survey that was posted on ResetEra.
The survey looks like it is asking players if they would be willing to pay a lower amount than the usual Xbox Game Pass price with less benefits. The lower priced tier would cost $3 per month and includes ads. The tier would give access to first-party Xbox games, however, only six months after they initially launched. This compares to the standard Xbox Game Pass tier that gives you access to new first-party games on day one.
The survey also suggests the ad-supported $3 tier would include access to online multiplayer. Right now requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold as part of the subscription. Xbox Live Gold is priced at $9.99 per month or a cheaper price of $60 if you buy a 12 month subscription.
Xbox Live Gold does currently include two free Xbox One games every month, while it looks like this new tier would not include this.
It should be noted that the survey even if real does not guarantee Microsoft would introduce this new cheaper Xbox Game Pass tier.
This is not something I am personally interested in or would use but at $3 a month on a separate tier I can't complain, and I am sure someone else would find that price point attractive.
The ads on this site are some of the worst of all time. In general I hate ads. I do not want to see an ad from Liberty mutual every time I go to start a game. No one does.
If it's part of a separate tier, then i could care less.
So you do care
Not if it's part of another deal i have no interest in purchasing.
He's making fun of you saying I could care less, instead if I couldn't care less, which I'm assuming is what you meant.
At $3 a month, that would be a bargain for what you get. So I am doubtful it will happen.
The Games on Gold haven't been the best in a while and if this includes MP, then why pay $60 when you can pay $36, get online and any 'older' games on there? Great deal for $36, cheap for any subscription service. This said, how would the ads work? On TV services it makes sense, before and after episodes, it's how it's been funded for years but if you sign up to GP and download, say Fallout 4, these ads might never been seen.
Yes, guess that makes sense. Still not the same amount of hits as TV would get. This said, I was having more thoughts about it. $3 is hardly anything for what you get, who cares if you only get new games 6 months later? I don't even buy games new unless it's specific game series anyway and will wait for a sale 6 months down the line. This kinda of deal might not only attract people who just want online and don't care about games for gold by might cause a lot of current subs to downgrade as there is more than enough on GP to play already. Knowing how buggy new games can be, might be beneficial too. If anything it might cost MS a lot of money just to appeal to a 'lesser' audience.
If it is only before/after a game even if it is 3min or more that is irrelevant for most users, consider that like loading time, leave the ad playing while you go to toilet and whatnot =p and if they put ads in the middle of game (perhaps when you pause for more than a few seconds) them it could be troublesome.
6 months before playing 1st party games ? Can't be worse than paying 10$ and not being able to play any 1st party game for a whole year
As tempting as 3$ might be, I wouldn't want to do anything to support ads entrenchment into gaming.
I wouldn't oppose this, if I can not pay for gamepass for 9 months out of the year, and than sign up for 3 months for a total of $9 every year to play every 1st party game with a few ads, I'm down.
As long as it’s not on normal gamepass subscription. I don’t want ads but this is a good idea for those who can’t pay up the 10$ a month. It’s an option.
Make it happen. More options is never a bad thing.
Maybe cut Games with Gold from that tier as well, then provide 4 games with the higher tiers.
This is disgusting and just more normalization of consumer exploitation. If it's that limited and has ads. It should be free. Microsoft is really on a hot streak of mistakes. Kinda gives surreal flashbacks of 2013 all over again.
What? You think Xbox should give people access to all of their 1st and 2nd party exclusives, 6 months after release, for free? 6 months after release most of those will still likely cost $35 each on a sale with prices moving up to $70 at launch now, and you think Xbox should give people access to all of the 8+ exclusives they will release in a given year, for free? $3 a month is just $34 a year, so for the price of buying a single AAA exclusive 6 months after release, you can play every exclusive they release that year plus all older 1st and 2nd party exclusives they have released which are on Gamepass. And the survey said they will only play an ad or two at game startup, your gameplay won't be interrupted with ads.
It's not free, you're paying with your time with the Advertisements. Which makes big bucks through marketing deals. It's not worth it when you can pay the full price ad free and play when you want to.
"It's not worth it when you can pay the full price ad free and play when you want to."
And this choice will still exist, the ad-supported tier is just that an option, it's baffling to equate this to the normalization of consumer exploitation.
if it's not for you fine but let others judge for themselves.
Trust me, the ad revenue from Xbox playing only 1 or two ads each time you startup a game (so probably once per day for the average gamer), is far less than the value of buying those same games.
Always pushing gaming foward, always the best ideas!?!?
Lets hope this shit never sees the light of day and other brands start doing this shit too
Sony have been also thinking about incorporating ads in their games long before this.
Shh remember Sony fans only care about something when its Ms doing it. MS doing cross gen Ms are bad, Sony does it longer its ok, MS making their games on PC its bad, Sony does it its ok. The is just so much of them getting egg in their face its not even funny at this stage. If i was a Sony fan i would keep my mouth shout till i see what Sony is going to do first going forward.