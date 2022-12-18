Survey Suggests Microsoft Might Introduce $3 Ad-Supported Game Pass Tier - News

Microsoft might be looking to introduce a new, cheaper ad-supported Xbox Game Pass tier, according to a survey that was posted on ResetEra.

The survey looks like it is asking players if they would be willing to pay a lower amount than the usual Xbox Game Pass price with less benefits. The lower priced tier would cost $3 per month and includes ads. The tier would give access to first-party Xbox games, however, only six months after they initially launched. This compares to the standard Xbox Game Pass tier that gives you access to new first-party games on day one.

The survey also suggests the ad-supported $3 tier would include access to online multiplayer. Right now requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold as part of the subscription. Xbox Live Gold is priced at $9.99 per month or a cheaper price of $60 if you buy a 12 month subscription.

Xbox Live Gold does currently include two free Xbox One games every month, while it looks like this new tier would not include this.

It should be noted that the survey even if real does not guarantee Microsoft would introduce this new cheaper Xbox Game Pass tier.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

