By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
John Carmack Leaves Meta After Working on VR for a Decade

John Carmack Leaves Meta After Working on VR for a Decade - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 1,241 Views

John Carmack, best known as a co-founder of id Software and programmer on Doom, announced he has resigned from Meta where he worked as an executive consultant for virtual reality.

"This is the end of my decade in VR," said Carmack. "I have mixed feelings."

He said the Quest 2 is what he wanted from the beginning with VR headsets and he says it is "a good product. It is successful, and successful products make the world a better place. It all could have happened a bit faster and been going better if different decisions had been made, but we built something pretty close to The Right Thing."

Carmack explained the reasons as to why he is leaving Meta.

"We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he said. "There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy. Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say "Half? Ha! I’m at quarter efficiency!'

John Carmack Leaves Meta After Working on VR for a Decade

"It has been a struggle for me. I have a voice at the highest levels here, so it feels like I should be able to move things, but I’m evidently not persuasive enough. A good fraction of the things I complain about eventually turn my way after a year or two passes and evidence piles up, but I have never been able to kill stupid things before they cause damage, or set a direction and have a team actually stick to it. I think my influence at the margins has been positive, but it has never been a prime mover.
"This was admittedly self-inflicted – I could have moved to Menlo Park after the Oculus acquisition and tried to wage battles with generations of leadership, but I was busy programming, and I assumed I would hate it, be bad at it, and probably lose anyway.
"Enough complaining. I wearied of the fight and have my own startup to run, but the fight is still winnable! VR can bring value to most of the people in the world, and no company is better positioned to do it than Meta. Maybe it actually is possible to get there by just plowing ahead with current practices, but there is plenty of room for improvement."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

11 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
zero129 (23 hours ago)

Good luck for him at least he was honest about why he left something we dont see much of.

  • +5
CaptainExplosion (23 hours ago)

Good luck, John, wherever you go next. :)

  • +2
pukem0n (21 hours ago)

Hopefully he goes back to iD, works on MS VR Headset or goes to the PSVR division.

  • +1
Blood_Tears (19 hours ago)

Sony should hire him, build a studio around him and make him head of their VR department.

  • 0
VAMatt Blood_Tears (16 hours ago)

Hard to hire somebody that talks that kind of shit on their way out the door.

  • +4
y2jarmyofficial Blood_Tears (3 hours ago)

Going back to his company “ID software “ is more realistic. Which is owned by Microsoft.unless he is going to do another project then I wish him best of luck but would like to see his return to gaming as the master of doom .

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Blood_Tears (1 hour ago)

That would be a pretty sick move! The dude clearly is in love with VR and Sony does seem to be leading the charge of trying to get VR into the mainstream. As awesome as it would be if he went back to id Software, he's honestly not needed anymore. He mainly worked on their infamous id Tech engine, which ruled the gaming world for a good while, but Unreal Engine is by far the biggest one now and id Tech seems to have been reduced to only Doom at this point as even Bethesda's other internal studios are abandoning it for Unreal.

But, it seems Carmack is more interested in his AGI company he recently founded called Keen. Supposedly he'll be focusing on that.

  • 0
CaptainExplosion Blood_Tears (46 minutes ago)

Wasn't he one of the creators of Doom?

  • +1
Blood_Tears CaptainExplosion (30 minutes ago)

Yes, that's him. He has quite the resume.

  • +1
Azzanation (22 hours ago)

His Quest 2 is absolutely amazing. Made the cheapest and most advanced VR at the time.

  • 0
Comment was deleted...