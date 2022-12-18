Square Enix Releases Look at Moogles in Final Fantasy XVI - News

Square Enix has released a short teaser providing the first look at Moogles in Final Fantasy XVI. This is in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the series in Japan.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI introduces gamers to an all-new standalone story in the Final Fantasy universe, an epic dark fantasy world that takes place in the realm of Valisthea—a land blessed in the light of the Mother crystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.

The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, powerful and deadly creatures, and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

