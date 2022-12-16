Four Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced three Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The games are Alien Storm, Columns, Golden Axe II, and Virtua Fighter 2.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Alien Storm

In Alien Storm, a vicious alien species invades Earth and it’s up to the fearless Alien Busters to stop them! Choose from three heroes—Garth, the bazooka-wielding tough guy, Karen, the lone wolf with a flamethrower and Scooter, the robot with an electromagnetic whip—and neutralize the alien threat, solo or with a friend, in this port of the fan-favorite arcade game from the team behind Golden Axe.

Columns

Fall for the classic puzzler Columns, a captivating falling-piece puzzle game with glimmering jewels and soothing audio. Connect gems in horizontal, vertical or diagonal lines to clear them and increase your score. Plus, you can play several different modes, including two-player Doubles and Flash Columns!

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe II is set three years after the battle with the evil giant Death Adder. Now, the wicked emperor Dark Guld obtains the power of the legendary Golden Axe and leads a clan of demons to conquer the world. Join heroes Ax, Tyris and Gilius and embark on a sword-and-sorcery adventure into a strange world inhabited by revamped wizards, lizardmen and minotaurs to end Dark Guld’s reign of terror.

Virtua Fighter 2

Step into the ring with Virtua Fighter 2, the 2D SEGA Genesis version of the popular 3D fighting game. Choose from a variety of fighters, including Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey and Wolf—each masters of styles like bajiquan, jeet kune do, pankration and pro wrestling—and throw down to earn the title of the world’s greatest fighter. Ready? GO!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

