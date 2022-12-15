Inkulinati Arrives for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Early Access on January 31, 2023 - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Yaza Games announced Inkulinati will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2023.

The game will also launch for the Nintendo Switch when it leaves Early Access.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inkulinati are a legendary group who battle one another on the pages of medieval manuscripts. They fight by drawing beasts with the Living Ink. Thanks to this magical substance, those creatures come to life and an epic battle ensues. Donkeys playing trumpets with their bottoms, bishop cats vanquishing heretics with prayers, heavy but deadly snails that eat units alive, and more. Much, much more.

—But be not deceived by the tomfoolery of rabbit bottoms and braying mules—Inkulinati is neither for feebleminded coxcombs, nor harebrained half-wits. These comical illustrations belie the tactical depth of Inkulinati’s turn-based combat. Players assume the role of master Inkulinati commanding living illustrations on 2D manuscript battlefields. Each stylishly inked creature plays a strategic combat role, while legendary medieval characters such as Dante and Hildegard can turn the tide of battle.

Inkulinati includes both solo and local multiplayer gameplay. Players can ready their troops to delve into the game’s demanding single-player campaign, or challenge other Inkulinati locally in a revival of the old-school hot-seat-mode. The game features intricate maps that influence duels, and allows for different gameplay styles (e.g. aggressive vs. cunning).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles