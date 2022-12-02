Hidetaka Miyazaki Has No Plans to Change the Way He Makes Games Following Elden Ring Success - News

FromSoftware has found huge success with the action RPG, Elden Ring, as it has sold over 17.5 million units worldwide since its release in February.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Famitsu was asked if he knew the reason for the success of Elden Ring and he doesn't know the reasons why yet.

"Honestly, I haven't been able to analyze much," said Miyazaki. "Sales are high, sure, but what are the reasons for that? Because we don't know yet.

"That's why I'm at a loss when asked why, but I have no intention of changing the way I've been making things. I try not to think about it too much because if I stick to it, it will be a distraction when I make the next work. However, I am very grateful and feel honored."

He added, "It's the same as what I said earlier, but we didn't really feel like we had become global. I think this is the result of making what we want to make, as we have been doing until now. I would like to continue doing that.

"I think that the reputation of selling 10 million copies will lead to a wonderful environment that backs up such things, so in that sense as well, I would like to create interesting things that are unique to us."

Elden Ring did earn the Grand Award from the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia, which is awarded to the top selling game worldwide from a developer in Japan / Asia.

Elden Ring released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

