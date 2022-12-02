PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia Winners Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the winners of PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia.

The awards are for the best-selling PlayStation games from Japanese developers from October 2021 to September 2022.

Check out the winners below:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top two titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022.

Winners:

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

(FromSoftware) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Winners:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex)

(Aniplex) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

(Capcom) Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Konami)

Special Award

Titles developed outside the Japan / Asia region that have amassed the highest sales in the Japan / Asia regions from October 2021 to September 2022.

Winners:

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Titles developed in cooperation with PlayStation Studios with the highest worldwide sales from October 2021 to September 2022.

Winners:

Gran Turismo 7 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Users’ Choice Award

Awarded to the top five titles chosen by our users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are directly taken from the top 25 titles released in the last year, ranked by the total number of hours played.

Winners:

Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher)

(D3 Publisher) Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

(FromSoftware) Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda Softworks)

(Bethesda Softworks) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) STRAY (Annapurna Interactive)

