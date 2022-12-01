505 Games to Announce New Title at The Game Awards Next Week - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

505 Games teased it will be announcing a new title at The Game Awards 2022 next week.

The publisher posted a video on Twitter that features Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen. The end of the video features a QR code that takes you to the website "Visit Rockay City."

The website features the text "Sign up for exclusives updates and our forthcoming reveal at The Game Awards… on December 8, 2022."

The Game Awards 2022 will take place on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Check out the nominees here.

To: @geoffkeighley

From: #505Games @EpicGames

Subject: Lost and Found Item



Hi Geoff,



Your number one fan has left something in reception.



Want to come and collect it?



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/BHeSMgwSm0 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles