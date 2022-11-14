The Game Awards 2022 Nominees Revealed - News

The Game Awards 2022 nominees have been revealed. The nominees were selected by more than 100 media publications and influencer outlets. Users can vote in all categories here.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has the most nominees with a combined 20. This is followed by Nintendo and Annapurna Interactive with 11 nominations each, Bandai Namco Entertainment with eight, and Riot Games with six.

God of War Ragnarök is the game with the most nomination at 10, followed by Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West with seven each. Stray has six nominations and A Plague Tale Requiem has five.

The Game Awards 2022 will be broadcasted live on December 8.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

(Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) STRAY (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

(BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft ?Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid)

(Half Mermaid) STRAY (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Narrative

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

(Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid)

Best Art Direction

For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)

(Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive) STRAY (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Score and Music

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere, Composer)

(Olivier Deriviere, Composer) Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh, Composer)

(Tsukasa Saitoh, Composer) God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary, Composer)

(Bear McCreary, Composer) Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers, Composer)

(Two Feathers, Composer) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda, Composer)

Best Audio Design

Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Activision) Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY)

(IMMORTALITY) Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)

Games for Impact

For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

(Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)

(Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios) Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller)

(Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller) Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames)

(Herobeat Studios / HandyGames) Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)

(Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive) I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)

Best Ongoing Game

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

(Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

(Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Indie

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

(Massive Monster / Devolver Digital) Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

(Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive) Sifu (Sloclap)

(Sloclap) STRAY (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

(BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Best Mobile Game

For the best game playable on a mobile device.

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

(Lightspeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts) Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase Games)

(Blizzard / NetEase Games) Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

(HoYovese) MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)

(Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse) Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

Best Community Support

Recognizing a game for outstanding community support, transparency and responsiveness, inclusive of social media activity and game updates / patches.

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

(Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

Recognizing software and / or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience.

As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)

(Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital)

(Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital) The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment) The Quarry (Supermassive Games / 2K)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

(Vertigo Games) Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)

(Schell Games / InnerSloth) BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

(Stress Level Zero) Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

(Polyarc) Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Best Action Game

For the best game in the action genre focused primarily on combat.

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

(Platinum Games / Nintendo) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Activision) Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

(Angel Matrix/Annapurna) Sifu (Sloclap)

(Sloclap) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Best Action / Adventure

For the best action / adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

(Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) STRAY (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

(BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Best Role-Playing

For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) LIVE A LIVE (historia / Square Enix)

(historia / Square Enix) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / The Pokemon Company)

(Game Freak / Nintendo / The Pokemon Company) Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)

(Artdink / Square Enix) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Best Fighting

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

DNF Duel (Arc System Works / Eighting / Neople / Nexon)

(Arc System Works / Eighting / Neople / Nexon) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(CyberConnect 2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) The King of Fighters XV (SNK)

(SNK) MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)

(Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games) Sifu (Sloclap)

Best Family

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

(HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)

(Traveller’s Tales / WB Games) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Simulation / Strategy

Best game focused on real time or turn-based simulation or strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)

(Shiro Games / Funcom) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft) Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly / SEGA)

(Creative Assembly / SEGA) Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / SEGAA)

(Two Point Studios / SEGAA) Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)

Best Sports / Racing

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

F1 22 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

(Codemasters / EA Sports) FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver / Romania / EA Sports)

(EA Vancouver / Romania / EA Sports) NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

(Visual Concepts / 2K Sports) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment) OlliOlli World (Roll7 / Private Division)

Best Multiplayer

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Activision) MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)

(Player First Games / WB Games) Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

(Blizzard) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Content Creator of the Year

For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the community in 2021.

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

For the best debut game created by a new independent studio.

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

(Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive) NORCO (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury)

(Geography of Robots / Raw Fury) STRAY (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

(BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

(TUNIC Team / Finji) Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Best Adaptation

Recognizing outstanding creative work that faithfully and authentically adapts a video game to another entertainment medium.

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix)

(Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger / CD Projekt RED / Netflix)

(Studio Trigger / CD Projekt RED / Netflix) The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR / King Features Syndicate / Netflix)

Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR / King Features Syndicate / Netflix) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group / Paramount Pictures)

(Sega Sammy Group / Paramount Pictures) Uncharted (PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)

Most Anticipated

Recognizing an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward.

Final Fantasy XVI (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

(Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix) Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

(Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

(Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best eSports Game

For the game that has delivered the best overall esports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) DOTA 2 (Valve)

(Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Rocket League (Psyonix / Epic Games)

(Psyonix / Epic Games) VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

The eSports athlete judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021, irrespective of game.

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

League of Legends) Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

League of Legends) Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)

Best eSports Team

Recognizing a specific eSports team (not the full organization) judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021.

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (VALORANT)

Best eSports Coach

The eSports coach judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021.

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

VALORANT) Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

VALORANT) Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best eSports Event

Recognizing an event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants and the broadcast audience.

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

