PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog Appears to be Adding PSP Version of Star Wars Battlefront II

posted 1 hour ago

It appears that the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog will be adding the PSP version of Star Wars Battlefront II.

A PlayStation Store page that has since been removed was spotted by Gematsu. It was listed as a PSP emulation game, which means it will be part of the PS Plus Classics Catalog for Premium subscribers.

Read details on the game below:

Experience Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) originally released on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Fight on the front lines where every weapon and vehicle is yours. And now for the first time, STAR WARS Battlefront II lets you…

Fight as a Jedi – Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, and many other heroes and villains.

– Earn the ability to wield a lightsaber and use Force powers like Yoda, and many other heroes and villains. Battle in Space – Dogfight in classic starships, or land on a Star Destroyer and fight on foot aboard enemy ships.

– Dogfight in classic starships, or land on a Star Destroyer and fight on foot aboard enemy ships. Play 13 New Locations – Battle across STAR WARS: Episode Ill environments such as Mustafar and the Wookiee home of Kashyyyk.

– Battle across STAR WARS: Episode Ill environments such as Mustafar and the Wookiee home of Kashyyyk. Plus Three Exclusive Challenges – Fight as a Rebel Raider, Imperial Enforcer or Rogue Assassin in tours of duty made just for this version.

This title has been converted from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system’s peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available.

