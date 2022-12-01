Garden Life Releases in Steam Early Access in Spring 2023 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer stillalive studios announced Garden Life will launch for PC via Steam Early Access in Spring 2023.

Garden Life is a gardening sandbox game where players can plant, cultivate, decorate, and manage their own peaceful garden oasis in a breathtakingly beautiful environment.

Plant and nurture the garden of your dreams in this “first of its kind” experience where there are no limits to conjuring your creativity.

With a cozy visual style and a gameplay rooted in reality, this warm and relaxing game lets you grow your favorite real-world flowers, shrubs, fruits, and vegetables to bring your garden to life. Thanks to procedural generation and advanced growth visualization simulation technology, no two plants look identical—just like in real life.

Keep your garden thriving and happy in varying weather events, give your plants the care they require, meet fun characters from your gardening community, and discover many more surprises!

Roll Up Your Sleeves

In Garden Life, there’s no miracle solution: your plants will only flourish with dedication, the right tools and appropriate gardening techniques!

Design the Garden of Your Dreams

Using the grid free placement, sow the seeds of your choice, and use decorative elements to bring your designs to life. Through the procedural growth simulation technology developed specifically for Garden Life, every plant is unique and adapts to their environment.

Nurture Your Garden

Take care of your seedlings by identifying their individual care requirements; water, fertilize, and clip your plants to maintain their natural beauty and nurture them to health.

Discover Different Varieties

Unlock your creativity by breeding beautiful variations and discover the full potential of each plant.

Meet Colorful Characters

Help your friendly neighbors by fulfilling their gardening requests and receive rewards such as new plant varieties, tools, and decorations.

Relax

After a busy day, unwind and experience the calming ambiance of your garden in a soothing world with relaxing sights and sounds.

