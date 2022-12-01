Switch Accounted for 42% of Consoles Sold During UK Black Friday, Xbox Series for 40%, and PS5 18% - Sales

/ 928 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console during Black Friday week in the UK, according to GfK data reported by GamesIndustry.

The Switch accounted for 42 percent of all console's sold during Black Friday week as it was helped by a bundle that included a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. However, sales were down compared to last year.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place with sales right behind the Switch with 40 percent of consoles sold. Microsoft reduced the price of the Xbox Series S for Black Friday, which helped boost sales.

The PS5 was in a distant third with accounting for just 18 percent of all consoles sold. It did see a small discount on Digital Edition.

The total number of consoles sold over Black Friday week are similar to last year in the UK.

"Console hardware volumes over Black Friday week are similar to last year and Switch was again No.1," said GfK boss Dorian Bloch. "However, overall Switch volumes are way down over Black Friday 2021, as both Sony and Microsoft also targeted Black Friday week with tempting offers."

All three consoles had their best-selling week of 2022 for the week.

Overall when you include consoles, physical game sales, and accessories, Black Friday 2022 sales are up four percent compared to last year and is the eighth biggest Black Friday in the UK out of the 10 that have taken place.

"Black Friday 2013 week remains the biggest and coincided with the PS4 launch," said Bloch. "Outside of Black Friday weeks, the biggest all-time week on record is back in 2020, which was the PS5 launch and the second week of the Xbox Series X and S."

Revenue for Black Friday 2022 was split with 41 percent for consoles, 39 percent for accessories, and 21 percent for physical games. 81 percent of Black Friday 2022 sales were from online retailers.

Black Friday 2022 was the number one week ever for VR revenue in the UK, driven by the Meta Quest 2 bundle that included Resident Evil 4.

"Controllers remained the No.2 gaming accessory," Bloch said. "This was driven in particular by Microsoft's controller deals and strong hardware sales for all three consoles, which drove controller take-up. It was the best controller week since Black Friday 2019."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles