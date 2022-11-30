PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog, following a leak, has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2022. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, December 6 until Monday, January 2, 2023.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Mass Effect Legendary Edition for the PS4, Biomutant for the PS5 and PS4, and Divine Knockout for the PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for December will be announced later this month.

Check out the latest information below:

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition | PS4, PS5

Launching directly into PlayStation Plus, this third-person platform fighter adds a whole new dimension to the genre. Damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then smash them out of the arena in a unique, third-person perspective. Choose from one of 10 playable gods to hurl boulders as Hercules or wield Mjolnir as Thor. Then battle across diverse arenas with their own mechanics to master. Play 3v3 Arcade mode with friends to explore a variety of game modes, or duke it out in hardcore 1v1 and 2v2 Duels. DKO features cross-play and cross-progression. This Founder’s Edition unlocks DKO and bonus content for the game, plus a DKO-inspired skin in Smite.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

Biomutant | PS4, PS5

Mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action in this open-world, post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable RPG. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its savior or lead it to an even darker destiny? Re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play, Mix and match parts to create your own unique slash, crush and pierce melee weapons, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more. The PS5 version features native 4K and HDR support and three different graphics modes.

Last chance to download November’s Monthly Games

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday December 5 to add Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, Heavenly Bodies to their game library.

PlayStation Stars

This month, PlayStation Plus members can earn additional points for playing through our PlayStation Stars loyalty program. Simply redeem, download and play titles from the December Monthly Games line up, and get 50 points.

PlayStation Plus Spotify Playlist

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

