PlayStation Plus Essential Games for December 2022 Have Leaked

The PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.

The December 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Mass Effect Legendary Edition for the PS4, Biomutant for the PS5 and PS4, and Divine Knockout for the PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games for November 2022 are available until Monday, December 5. The list of games include are Nioh 2 for the PS5 and PS4, Heavenly Bodies for the PS5 and PS4, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection for the PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games are available to all three tiers of PlayStation Plus - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

