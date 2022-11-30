Todd Howard Says Starfield Xbox Console Exclusivity Has Benefited Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 42 minutes ago / 372 Views
Bethesda Game Studios' game director and executive producer Todd Howard in an interview with the Lex Fridman podcast on YouTube discussed Starfield and how being an Xbox console exclusive has helped with development.
"It is exclusive - Xbox, PC...keep in mind for us that exclusivity is not unique even though we've done PlayStation stuff," said Howard via PureXbox.
"We were traditionally PC developers in the beginning, we transitioned to Xbox, [it] became our lead platform, like Morrowind was basically exclusive to Xbox, Oblivion was exclusive to Xbox for a long period of time...our initial stuff is all Xbox, so we get into development saying we're focused on Xbox, it's not abnormal for us in any way."
He added, "From a development side, I like the ability to focus...and have help from them - the top engineers at Xbox, to say 'we are going to make this look incredible on the new systems', is like from my standpoint, it's just awesome."
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023.
Less competition from Sony's stellar 1st party efforts. Among Xbox exclusives it stands tall.
If the game can scale with a vast array of hardware configurations on PC then it would work just fine on the PS5 with very little effort.
Political answer is political.
That's how I've always felt when it came to BGS games tbh. Morrowind was my first ever Bethesda game on my Xbox and that took me away from playing Halo for quite a while. At least until KOTOR. I've always since associated BGS games with PC (where I play now) and the Xbox brand over the years. It wasn't until Skyrim that platform releases were the same across the board, but I've heard from several PlayStation users that their games have always run like crap on PS.
This goes for all exclusives basically. Although in general games like these would sell well enough to hire a dedicated support studio to port the game from platform A to B.
Keeping it off of the Xbox Series S and focusing in the Series X would have benefited it more.
Nope. Xbox Series S and X are far more similar to one another than Series X is to PS5. PS5 takes actual porting effort and therefore takes a significant amount of dev hours away from optimizing the game on Xbox and PC. PS5 not only has a totally different SSD setup that would require extra optimization time to utilize efficiently, but it also runs on different API's (GNM, GNMX, and PSSL, while Series S and X run DX12 Ultimate), and a PS5 port would also require special optimization for the PS5's controller features with the adaptive triggers and such.
Series S meanwhile has virtually the exact same CPU and SSD as Series X, with the only difference being in RAM and GPU, things which are easily scaleable via game settings pulled from PC. Getting the game to run on Series S then should be a simple matter of reducing the resolution and maybe bumping down a few graphics settings to a lower setting pulled from the PC version (shadows, texture quality, LoD distance, anti-aliasing, etc.) if they still need a bit of extra GPU juice to hit the framerate and/or resolution they want to hit.
It also shares the exact same OS. However in general porting between Xbox and PC isn't really that difficult anymore especially if it doesn't have to run well on PS5.