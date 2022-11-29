The Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Official Trailer Released - News

/ 425 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have released the second official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the film below:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Here is the list of confirmed release dates for The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

March 22:

Belgium

March 23:

Switzerland

March 24:

Austria

Sweden

March 29:

France

March 30:

Australia

Bolivia

Brazil

Central America

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

New Zealand

Paraguay

United Kingdom

Uruguay

April 6:

Argentina

Ecuador

Italy

Peru

Venezuela

April 7:

United States

Canada

April 27:

Japan

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles