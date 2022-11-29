The Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Official Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 425 Views
Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have released the second official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
View the trailer below:
Read details on the film below:
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.
Here is the list of confirmed release dates for The Super Mario Bros. Movie:
March 22:
- Belgium
March 23:
- Switzerland
March 24:
- Austria
- Sweden
March 29:
- France
March 30:
- Australia
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Central America
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Paraguay
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
April 6:
- Argentina
- Ecuador
- Italy
- Peru
- Venezuela
April 7:
- United States
- Canada
April 27:
- Japan
Cool trailer. Definitely looks good based on that. I still dont like Mario's face though. Something just looks a little off about it. But everything else looks great
They really shouldnt make people outside the US have to wait weeks to a month after to see this. It might hurt the box office if people start pirating it. No fun to not be a part of the conversation when the movie releases. Bad move imo.