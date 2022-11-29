Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Next Month's Release - News

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion ahead of its release next month.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is the high-definition remaster version of the smash hit prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

In addition to all graphics being remastered in HD, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of a high-definition remaster.

Key Features:

All graphics fully remastered in high-definition, bringing the game to the latest console generation.

Renewed 3D models, including characters and backgrounds, enriching the visual experience.

Improved battle system providing a vastly smoother gameplay experience.

Fully voiced dialogue in both English and Japanese.

A newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 13.

