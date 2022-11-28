FIFA 23 is the Big Black Friday Winner in the UK, Modern Warfare II Takes 2nd - Sales

Software sales for Black Friday week on the UK retail charts were down 15 percent compared to the same week a year ago, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending November 26, 2022. Last year, Black Friday sales were down 10 percent compared to the year ago.

It should be noted this data does not include digital sales, which continue to grow each year and as digital store fronts ran their own Black Friday deals. Digital and hardware sales will be available later.

FIFA 23 was the big winner for Black Friday week as it took the number one spot with sales up 95 percent week-on-week. The game was reduced in price, was included with some hardware bundles, and likely saw a boost thanks to the World Cup.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was up three spots and came in second place as sales were up nine percent. The game did not get any big discounts.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debuted in the charts the previous week. Violet dropped from first to third, while Scarlet fell from second to sixth. Sales for both versions the game dropped 64 percent. To compare, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dropped 58 percent in week two, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus fell 72 percent.

Sonic Frontiers benefitted from Black Friday deals as a price reduction to just over £30 saw sales for the game increase 203 percent and was up from 10th to seventh place.

Several Nintendo games saw an increase in sales during Black Friday week. Nintendo Switch Sports was up one spot as sales were up 138 percent and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was up one spot to 10th place with sales up 85 percent. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just missed the top 10 as it came in 11th place. Sales for the game were up 426 percent.

Just Dance 2023 Edition was the biggest new release as it debuted in ninth place. Sales were up 173 percent compared to Just Dance 2022. 83 percent of sales were on the Nintendo Switch and was included in some Switch bundles.

Xbox Series S saw a £60 reduction in price, however, as it is a digital-only console there was no impact on retail sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pokémon Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe God of War Ragnarök Pokémon Scarlet Sonic Frontiers Nintendo Switch Sports Just Dance 2023 Edition - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons

