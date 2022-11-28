Xbox Mini Fridge is 45% Off at Walmart for Cyber Monday - News

Walmart as part of its Cyber Monday deals has discounted the Xbox Series X replica mini fridge by 45 percent. It usually costs $99, however, it is now available for $55 today.

You can buy the Xbox Series X replica mini fridge here.

Read details on the mini fridge below:

XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler) If you thought gaming was cool before, take it to the next level with this Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge that provides your gaming area the only thing it's missing - drinks and snacks without ever hitting pause. This thermoelectric cooler that's a scale replica of your favorite Microsoft console holds 8 cans and has space left in the door for some cold pizza rolls. And because this mini fridge uses either AC or DC power, you can bring it with you when you hit the road on your way to crush another team of players in a tournament. #Xboxandchill. Product dimensions: Width 7.3" Depth 7.3" Height 14.3" Volume 4.5L

XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler) Product Features: 4.5L thermoelectric cooler for home, vehicle, or RV use

Perfect for keeping chilled snacks and drinks close at hand while you game

Top of fridge and Xbox logo light up

Holds up to 8 soda (11 oz or 330ml.) cans + 1 snack shelf inside the door

Plugs into either standard wall outlet or 12V automobile jack and cools to 36°F below ambient temperature

Also has a 5V 2.1A USB port for charging your phone or backup controller

Includes cooler, 120V power cord with polarized plug, shelf,

12V cable (auto power), 1 door shelf, and instructions

Exterior measures 14.4" tall x 7.3" wide x 7.3" deep

