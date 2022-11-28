Xbox Mini Fridge is 45% Off at Walmart for Cyber Monday - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 450 Views
Walmart as part of its Cyber Monday deals has discounted the Xbox Series X replica mini fridge by 45 percent. It usually costs $99, however, it is now available for $55 today.
You can buy the Xbox Series X replica mini fridge here.
Read details on the mini fridge below:
XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler)
Product Features:
- 4.5L thermoelectric cooler for home, vehicle, or RV use
- Perfect for keeping chilled snacks and drinks close at hand while you game
- Top of fridge and Xbox logo light up
- Holds up to 8 soda (11 oz or 330ml.) cans + 1 snack shelf inside the door
- Plugs into either standard wall outlet or 12V automobile jack and cools to 36°F below ambient temperature
- Also has a 5V 2.1A USB port for charging your phone or backup controller
- Includes cooler, 120V power cord with polarized plug, shelf,
- 12V cable (auto power), 1 door shelf, and instructions
- Exterior measures 14.4" tall x 7.3" wide x 7.3" deep
Sadly, it doesn't have any kind of internal temperature control, so it can build up ice.
It's not recommended to run it 24/7.