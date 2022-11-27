Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Debuts on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 47, 2022, which ended November 27, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in second place, while Warhammer 40,000: Darktide pre-orders dropped one spot to fourth place.

There were several games that re-entered the top 10 this week with the start of the Steam autumn sale. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second place, Cyberpunk 2077 in fifth place, God of War (2018) in sisxth place, FIFA 23 in seventh place, Persona 5 Royal in eighth place, It Takes Two in ninth place, and Battlefield V in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Pre-order

Cyberpunk 2077 God of War (2018) FIFA 23 Presona 5 Royal It Takes Two Battlefield V

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

