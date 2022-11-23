Sony Claims Xbox Game Pass Has 29 Million Subscribers - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard claims Xbox Game Pass has over 29 million subscribers.

"Game Pass leads PlayStation Plus significantly," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Microsoft already has a substantial lead in multi-game subscription services.

"Game Pass has 29 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is expected to grow substantially in the future. The multi-game subscription tiers of PlayStation Plus considerably lag with fewer than [redacted] the number of subscribers."

If Sony's statement is true that means Xbox Game Pass has grown by around four million subscribers since the last official figure from Microsoft. Microsoft when it announced its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard on January 18, 2022 revealed Xbox Pass had surpassed 25 million subscribers.

It is also possible the 29 million figure does not include PC Game Pass subscribers as Sony specifically mentioned Game Pass for consoles and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

