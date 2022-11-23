Sony Claims Xbox Game Pass Has 29 Million Subscribers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,370 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in a newly published response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard claims Xbox Game Pass has over 29 million subscribers.
"Game Pass leads PlayStation Plus significantly," reads the response from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Microsoft already has a substantial lead in multi-game subscription services.
"Game Pass has 29 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is expected to grow substantially in the future. The multi-game subscription tiers of PlayStation Plus considerably lag with fewer than [redacted] the number of subscribers."
If Sony's statement is true that means Xbox Game Pass has grown by around four million subscribers since the last official figure from Microsoft. Microsoft when it announced its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard on January 18, 2022 revealed Xbox Pass had surpassed 25 million subscribers.
It is also possible the 29 million figure does not include PC Game Pass subscribers as Sony specifically mentioned Game Pass for consoles and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Will somebody ask Sony how many Xbox Series consoles have been sold?
Perhaps something will turn up during the Actibliz investigation of the EU. Sony will surely mention it then, unless the gap is too big.
This is the number that 2K estimated so Sony is using it. Chances are the actual number is probably close to this.
No idea how Sony would have got this number unless either Xbox told them while trying to sell Sony on allowing Gamepass on Playstation, or unless a 3rd party that Xbox tried to sign a Gamepass deal with was given the number by Xbox and then turned around and gave the number to Sony,
Either way, if this number is true, it means that Gamepass has gained another 4m subs since January this year, with no AAA Xbox exclusives in 2022, and only a handful of bigger 3rd party day one Gamepass deals. Impressive subscription growth for sure, and shows that the numbers should explode once AAA Xbox exclusives resume in 2023 with Starfield, Forza, Redfall, and more.
Some bigger players like Ubi, EA and others might get ballpark numbers from MS when renewing contracts of specific titles. My guess is those might leaks to Sony sometimes.
I think it's easy for Sony to get those numbers. Corporate espionage is everywhere, Microsoft probably pays people on Sony's payroll for insides just like Sony does the opposite.