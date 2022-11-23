Brawler Divine Knockout Launches December 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Hi-Rez Studios and developer Red Beard Games announced the brawler, Divine Knockout, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 6.

View the release date trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Founders Edition ($24.99)

The full game (all maps and modes)

Eight Gods (Amaterasu, Sol, Hercules, Susano, Ymir, Athena, Thor, and King Arthur)

The Epic Biohazard Sol Skin

King Me Crater Decal

The Founders Profile Card

Additionally, you’ll receive a special bonus in SMITE (Only usable on the platform where you purchase this Edition) Stormy Chibi Susano Skin The God Susano, and his Voice Pack

SMITE (Only usable on the platform where you purchase this Edition)

Ultimate Edition ($49.99)

The full game (all maps and modes)

Eight Gods (Amaterasu, Sol, Hercules, Susano, Ymir, Athena, Thor, and King Arthur)

Four God Tokens (Used to unlock any God of your choice in Divine Knockout)

Divine Knockout) The Epic Biohazard Sol Skin AND the Epic Darkheart Athena Skin

1000 Runes

“The Ultimate” Title

A Divine Knockout Founder Emote and Avatar

Divine Knockout Founder Emote and Avatar King Me Crater Decal

The Founders Profile Card

Additionally, you’ll receive a special bonus in SMITE (only usable on the platform where you purchase this Edition) Stormy Chibi Susano Skin The God Susano, and his Voice Pack

SMITE (only usable on the platform where you purchase this Edition)

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Divine Knockout. A world of mythological multiplayer mayhem!

Divine Knockout is a brand new, fast-paced, brawler set in a stylized world of gods and mythology. Divine Knockout combines physics-based combat, a vibrant roster of deities and third-person combat that puts you right in the heart of the action!

Intense Action

Damage your enemies to make them more vulnerable to physics, then knock them out of the arena! Combat inspired by 2D platform fighters but from a third-person perspective that puts you right into the heart of the action

Bombastic Abilities

No confusing button combos, unleash devastating abilities at a push of a button. Hurl boulders as Hercules, unleash the might of Excalibur and wield Mjolnir with ease. Juggle foes, don’t struggle with controls!

Evolving Battlegrounds

Each arena features a unique mechanic that players must master to win. Some will crumble over time, while others include deadly traps to avoid… or knock your foes into!

A Twist on the SMITE Universe

Experience a world of mythology like never before! The gods and goddesses of history are reimagined as stylized, expressive combatants placed into a vibrant and dangerous world

