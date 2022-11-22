Gungrave G.O.R.E Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Studio Iggymob announced Gungrave G.O.R.E is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

"When looking into it, as a studio, we liked that both the gameplay and the characters gave us this nostalgic feeling," Studio IGGYMOB chief operating officer Kay Kim told Gematsu in an interview. "With the original, people fell in love with the game’s distinct look and design in this over-the-top world. That distinctive gameplay and charm of the character played an important role in our decision to revive the Gungrave intellectual property. As fans of the series, it was a new and exciting challenge."

Kim added, "First of all, we felt it was important to include iconic elements of the franchise, particularly unlimited ammunition is staying in the game. Also, the demolitions shots and high-tempo shooting are improved with a stylish new look. We’ve included fresh and exhilarating gameplay which has made the feeling of the game stronger. We have added various systems to design the gameplay cooler and more enjoyable.

"Our favorite new element is ‘The Storm Barrage,’ which lets players pour out bullets like a storm. We also have things like ‘R.I.P,’ which allows you to kill stun enemies in one hit, and ‘Chase,’ which lets players dive in to the enemy line. Lastly, ‘Grab’ is a lot of fun—it allows you to pull enemies in front of players during combat. There are so many enjoyable and badass melee attack systems that have as been added to the game, we’re excited for gamers to get in and enjoy them."

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.

G.O.R.E

As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalizing your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

Style on Your Foes with Gun-tastic Stylish Combat

Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Let There be Vengeance

Strap in for a wild ride, an epic and emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.

Enjoy the Scenery

Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

