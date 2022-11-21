Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Tops 25 Million Players in 5 Days - News

Activision announced Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has surpassed 25 million players in five days. As a comparison, it took the original Call of Duty: Warzone 10 days to reach 30 million players.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale game that released on November 16 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This follows the successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II earlier this month, which set a record for the franchise by topping $1 billion in worldwide sell-through in the first 10 days. The previous record was set by 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which took 15 days to earn $1 billion.

Thank you Call of Duty #Warzone2 players 💚 pic.twitter.com/gShG9I1fZl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2022

