Lil Gator Game Launches December 14 for Switch and PC

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer MegaWobble announced the adventure game, Lil Gator Game, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on December 14.

Embark on an adorable adventure, discover new friends and uncover everything the island has to offer. Climb, swim, glide, and slide your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet on your travels!

The Island is Your Playground

There’s a buddy atop every hill in this open-world, movement-focused adventure and they all seem to need help! Bop cardboard baddies, brave serene hills and forests, and scale sheer rocks that only a kid would dare!

Joyful Exploration

Explore a lovingly crafted island full to the brim with areas to discover, friends to make and joy to be had. Each area of the island brings unique quests and characters to meet. Glide through the mountain tops and drop in on the Theatre Troupe kids, swing your stick sword through the forest with the Prep schoolers, or find the “Cool Kids” down in the Creaklands. With plenty more areas to discover, there’s no knowing who you might run into!

Make Friends

The world is big when you’re a lil gator… Good thing it’s also full of friends! Make new friends and invite them to play in the islands playground. Each new friend you make will add to your adventure, but making new friends isn’t always easy, You might have to complete a quest or two!

Crafty Customization

Collect arts and crafts supplies all over the island! Use them to make yourself all kinds of goodies and bring the playground to life! Craft new abilities—use your ragdoll teddy to ragdoll lil gator from mountain top to the valleys below! Skim pebbles into hard to reach cardboard baddies!

Bop Baddies

A no-pressure adventure game! Lil Gator Game focuses on adventure and play, don’t let a health bar hold you back from reaching your goal!

