Sonic Co-Creator Yuji Naka Arrested for Insider Trading

Yuji Naka, the lead programmer on the original Sonic the Hedgehog and most recently the director for Balan Wonderland, has been arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office for insider trading under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Naka learned important information about the mobile title Dragon Quest Tact while working at Square Enix. He was said to have purchased 10,000 for about 2.8 million yen ($20,000) before information became publicly available.

A former employee of Square Enix Taisuke Sasaki and acquaintance Fumiaki Suzuki were also arrested on suspicion of insider trading. It is believed the two purchased around 162,000 shares worth about 47.2 million yen ($337,000).

Naka is a video game programmer, designer and producer. He has worked on the original Sonic the Hedgehog series, Nights into Dreams, Sonic Adventure, the Phantasy Star series, and most recently 2021's Balan Wonderworld.

