Risen Arrives January 24, 2023 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Piranha Bytes announced Risen will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 24, 2023.

A physical edition will be available at GameStop in North America for the Switch and PS4.

The game first released for the Xbox 360 and PC in October 2009. The PC version is still available on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The volcanic island of Faranga is being terrorized by monstrous creatures. Wield sword, staff and over 20 spells to defend the land and shape its ultimate fate, with no loading screens for a seamless open world RPG adventure.

The cult RPG that follows the game design direction of the early Gothic games will be finally running smooth and in its full quality on console platforms, while the old PC version will get a gamepad support update.

Delve into the gritty and atmospheric world of Risen, where every action has a consequence. Master the sword, learn the art of staff fighting, or become a powerful mage, forging your path across a land filled with mysterious earthquakes, fearsome monsters, and unimaginable treasures.

Explore the mysterious volcanic island Faranga and the heavy tremors which bode ill for its inhabitants. As ancient temples have risen from the ground, they are bringing with them bizarre creatures that terrorize the area—are you brave enough to face the dangers? Find yourself caught amidst rebellion, tyranny, and mystic rituals. It is up to you to decide which way the pendulum of fate will swing.

Key Features:

Port of the cult RPG with full gamepad controls and reworked user interface.

Open world action RPG where every action has consequences.

action RPG where every action has consequences. Divided into four chapters, letting you decide which side you will join.

Over 20 different spells to choose from, cast either through scrolls or runes.

Fully seamless world streaming support—no loading screens.

With each level, your character will learn and improve their skills.

Countless side quests and creatures to discover.

Over 60 hours of immersive open world gameplay.

