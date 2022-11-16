PlayStation's God of War Studio is Working on Multiple Projects - News

Sony Santa Monica's studio creative director Cory Barlog in an interview with the Los Angeles Times revealed that despite just releasing God of War: Ragnarök the studio is "spread out on a lot of different things." He didn't provide any details on what they are working on.

It should be noted the studio has provided support on indie games from other developers, including Journey, Starhawk, Twisted Metal, The Order: 1886, and more.

God of War: Ragnarök director Eric Williams added that he would be happy to work on the franchise for the rest of his life.

"I remember talking to someone from another game company, where they were trying to get me to leave," he said. "They said, 'Do you just want to be known as the God of War guy for the rest of your life?' That was your big pitch to dissuade me? Because yes, I kind of do."

God of War: Ragnarök had the second biggest launch of 2022 at retail in the UK, only behind FIFA 23. This means the PlayStation exclusive had a bigger launch than Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Elden Ring, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

God of War: Ragnarök is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

