God of War Ragnarok UK Launch Sales Bigger Than Modern Warfare II, Elden Ring, and Pokémon - Sales

God of War: Ragnarök debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending November 12, 2022. 82 percent of launch week retail sales were on the PlayStation 5 and 18 percent on the PlayStation 4.

The game had the second biggest launch of 2022 at retail in the UK, only behind FIFA 23. This means the PlayStation exclusive had a bigger launch than Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Elden Ring, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

12 percent of God of War: Ragnarök sales came from the PlayStation 5 bundle that included the game. The bundle also represented 60 percent of all PS5 consoles sold during the week. The PlayStation 5 had its best-selling week of 2022.

Launch week sales for God of War: Ragnarök were 51 percent higher than God of War (2018). After one week it is already the third best-selling God of War game of all time in the UK.

Sonic Frontiers debuted in fourth place with sales five percent higher than 2017's Sonic Forces. It should be noted the digital market has grown since 2017 and these figures only include retail sales. 40 percent of sales for Sonic Frontiers were on the PS5, 34 percent on the Nintendo Switch, 14 percent on Xbox consoles, and 12 percent on the PS4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped down to second place after two weeks at the top. Sales for the game fell 39 percent week-on-week.

The increase in PS5 hardware sales improved the sales for the other big Sony release of this year, Horizon: Forbidden West, which saw sales up 141 percent and climbing from 12th to seventh place.

A number of Switch games saw an increase in sales this week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots on the charts, however, sales were up 34 percent. Nintendo Switch Sports saw sales increase 19 percent, Splatoon 3 sales were up 22 percent, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales jumped 50 percent, and Minecraft (NS) sales were up 42 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

God of War Ragnarök - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Sonic Frontiers - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Horizon: Forbidden West Splatoon 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS)

