Phil Spencer Wants Xbox Streaming Device to Hit $99-$129 Before Releasing It

/ 417 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with The Verge's Decoder podcast was asked about the Xbox streaming device and said the device works and is complete, however, it is too expensive to make sense to release.

"It was more expensive than we wanted it to be when we actually built it out with the hardware that we had inside," said Spencer. "We decided to focus that team’s effort on delivering the smart TV streaming app. It was really just a direction, 'Okay, we’re going to focus our effort on our partnership with Samsung and where that app might continue to show up in different places over time.' With Keystone, we’re still focused on it and watching when we can get the right cost.

"When you have Series S at $299 - and during the holidays you might see some price promotions - and you obviously have Series X higher, I think in order for a streaming-only box to make sense, the price delta to S has to be pretty significant.

"I want to be able to include a controller in it when we go do that. It was really just about whether we could build the right product at the right price, or if we couldn’t, how could we focus the team’s effort? We decided to go do the TV app with Samsung, and we’re really happy with the results there."

Spencer wants the price of the streaming device to be around $99 to $129 with a controller included.

"I don’t want to announce pricing specifically, but I think you have to be somewhere around $129, $99 for that to make sense in my view," he said. "We just weren’t there with a controller. I love the effort. The reason it’s on my shelf is because the team rolled up their sleeves and in nine months they built that thing. A bunch of us took it home and it worked. It worked really, really well.