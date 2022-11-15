VR Sword Fighting Game Altair Breaker Headed to PlayStation VR2 - News

Japanese developer Thirdverse announced the virtual reality sword fighting game, Altair Breaker, is getting a release on PlayStation VR2.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Quest via Oculus Store, and Rift via Oculus Store on August 18.

View the PlayStation VR2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enter the world of ALTAIR and fight against the army of LAWS left behind roaming around Vastus Isle in this map-based sword fighting virtual reality game. Team up with your friends and experience the feeling of transcendent battles in virtual reality.

The World of ALTAIR

Set on the floating island of Vastus Isle, this place was once used as a magic workshop. The place is now in ruins and exploited to run experiments with AI. Take on battles to push back the army of LAWS (Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems) that are roaming around and help Stella, the humanoid AI left in charge of ALTAIR, to maintain peace on Vastus Isle.

The Battle System

Move from map to map while enjoying the feeling of transcendent sword fighting.

Take advantage of your surroundings by climbing and gliding to easily take on enemies. Experience a wide range of attacks only possible in the virtual reality world, such as Shockwaves and Surge Mode.

User-Friendly User Interface

A simplified and intuitive user interface was developed to increase the sense of virtual reality and not interrupt the game flow. The Tablet will be your main hub to change equipment, check your characters status and more.

Cooperative Multiplayer

Team up with other three players from all around the world and take on enemies with your friends. The game supports cross-play between Quest 2 and PC virtual reality and features a native voice chat system.

Recommended for players who wants to experience stylish sword-fighting action and feel like the hero in an anime world.

(Please Note: The game is always online. In order to play you need an internet connection.)

