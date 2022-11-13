Sonic Frontiers Sets Series Record for Highest Concurrent Players on Steam - News

The latest Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, has set a new record for the series on Steam for the highest concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

Sonic Frontiers peaked at 19,181 concurrent players, beating the previous record of 11,937 concurrent players set by Sonic Mania five years ago.

Sega last Tuesday, November 8 released Sonic Frontiers for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Sonic Frontiers did debut on the latest Steam charts in third place.

Here are the highest concurrent players for Sonic games on Steam via VideoGamesChronicle:

Sonic Frontiers – 19,181 Sonic Mania – 11,937 Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – 5,861 Sonic Origins – 2,668 Sonic Forces – 2,058 Sonic Generations – 1,686 Team Sonic Racing – 1,056 Sonic Lost World – 252

