SteamDB Mentions Returnal Suggesting It Will Release on PC

posted 3 hours ago

There is more evidence that the third-person shooter roguelike, Returnal, from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque is getting a PC release.

A SteamDB page for a game with the codename of Oregon in its Changelist mentions Returnal twice in changes made earlier today and yesterday, which were spotted by VideoGamesChronicle. Mentions of Returnal were added to the save games directory.

This same SteamDB page previously featured tags that describe the game with a text string that mentions the "Tower Of Sisyphus," which is a free expansion for Returnal that includes an Endless Mode. The tags and strings were later removed.

Returnal released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2021 and sold 560,000 units worldwide as of Jul 18, 2021.

