PS5 Exclusive Returnal Potentially Headed to Steam

The third-person shooter roguelike, Returnal, from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque might be getting a PC port in the near future.

A SteamDB page that features tags that describe the game have been spotted by Twitter user Nibel. There is a text string that mentions the "Tower Of Sisyphus," which is a free expansion for Returnal that includes an Endless Mode.

The tags and text strings for the SteamDB page have since been removed.

Returnal released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2021 and sold 560,000 units worldwide as of Jul 18, 2021.

