Death Stranding Tops 10 Million Players - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding has surpassed 10 million players worldwide.

The figure includes sales on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, as well as players on subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass.

"As of November 8th, 2022, Death Stranding has connected with over 10 million Porters worldwide across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC," reads the announcement. "This milestone comes as the Death Stranding franchise celebrates its 3rd anniversary following its launch on November 8th, 2019."

Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. The Director's Cut released for the PlayStation in September 2021 and PC in March 2022.

