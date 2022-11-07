PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview Showcase Set for November 17 - News

posted 4 hours ago

PC Gamer announced it will host the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview showcase on November 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.

The showcase will be hosted by Frankie Ward and will feature "an overview of next year's most interesting games" and some "never-before-seen games."

Confirmed games include Kerbal Space Program 2, a new game from League of Geeks, Shadows of Doubt, The Great War: Western Front, and the top five most wanted games of 2023 selected by PC Gamer.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview is presented in partnership with Intel. Other sponsors include Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios and Avalanche Studios Group.

