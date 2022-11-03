Endling: Extinction is Forever Now Available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer Herobeat Studios announced the side-scrolling survival adventure game, Endling: Extinction is Forever, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $29.99 / €29.99.

Users who already own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One are able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version for free.

Endling: Extinction is Forever takes place in a plausible near future. Mankind has altered the biosphere to a degree that makes it harder and harder to sustain animal and plant life. Even humans struggle to breathe. In this horrendous quasi-apocalyptic scenario, you—as the player—take control of the last mother fox in this dying world. You are now fighting for survival, not only your own but the survival of your cute but clumsy cubs that depend on their mother to bring them food.

Key Features:

Explore devastated environments based on factual current issues.

Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.

Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.

Find new shelters to be safe from natural and unnatural threats.

Care for your kits, feed them, and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Features:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

– 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Xbox Series S – 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

– 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. PlayStation 5 – DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and controller audio.

