Finding Paradise Launches November 18 for Switch, iOS, and Android - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher XD Inc. and developer Freebird Games announced Finding Paradise will launch for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on November 18.

The game first released for PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on December 14, 2017.

The new versions of the game have been rebuilt un Unity and feature remastered high-definition visuals, a redesigned user interface and menu, new tap controls and virtual joystick, auto-save for shorter play sessions, and a new music box mode that gives players access to the original soundtrack.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Known for its heartfelt narratives told through 16-bit-style graphics, the series—starting with To the Moon and later expanded to include A Bird’s Story, Finding Paradise, and Imposter Factory—follows Dr. Watts and Dr. Rosalene of Sigmund Corps, as they traverse through the memories of their dying patients to artificially fulfill their last wishes. As the second installment, Finding Paradise consistently delivers the emotional punches through powerful writing and soundtracks, and has received critical acclaim since its initial PC release in 2017.

By tagging along with the doctors in the minds of Colin, a retired airline pilot with an inarticulate wish for a better life, players are invited to experience the tender complexities of a lifetime. With a potent mixture of humor and sentiment, the gameplay-lite Finding Paradise tackles the themes about life, death, and the paths untraveled.

Rebuilt in Unity by publisher XD Inc., the Finding Paradise experience on Nintendo Switch and mobile retains the old school charm of the original release, with some subtle optimizations made specifically for console and handheld devices: remastered high-definition visuals, redesigned user interface and menu, new tap controls and virtual joystick, auto-save for shorter play sessions, and a new music box mode to access all available original soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles