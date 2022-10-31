Video Game News Twitter User Nibel Quits the Platform - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Video games Twitter user Nibel (@Nibellion), known for posting video game news with nearly 450,000 followers, announced he is leaving the platform.

He recently launched a Patreon to help financially, however, he said today it has not raised enough to make running the Twitter account sustainable.

"After some introspection, I've made the decision to focus my time and energy elsewhere and move on from Twitter," Nibel tweeted on his account that has since been locked. "This marks the end of my video games coverage and my active participation in this platform. Thanks to everybody for the fun times!"

Nibel has also posted a message on his Patreon saying users will be refunded where possible.

"Today, I will move on from both Twitter and Patreon. There won’t be any games coverage from me on either platform," Nibel wrote.

"I’ve learned a lot in a short period of time. Unfortunately, I was not able to create an interesting and sustainable Patreon which is evident in the number of Patrons stagnating during the first weekend and the first (of many) pledges being deleted during the first week.

"I have miscalculated the value of my Twitter activity and realize that it is nothing worth supporting by itself for the vast majority of people. It is not me who is popular, but it is that work that is useful. It is not valuable by itself, but a comfortable timesaver, and I get that now.

"I was unable to create a reliable revenue stream, but l’m still happy I gave it a shot. And I want to thank everybody on here who gave me a shot as well. I’ll look into refunds for recent payments, have already deactivated the billing and will likely close this page this week."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles