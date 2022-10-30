Hideki Kamiya is 'Forever Indebted to Nintendo' for Bayonetta 3 - News

Platinum Games vice president Hideki Kamiya in an interview with Famitsu and translated by Nintendo Everything said "forever indebted to Nintendo" for Bayonetta 3.

Kamiya said Platinum Games CEO Atsushi Inaba asked him to create a video for Nintendo to show the "passion" the team has in the game.

"I wanted to expand the world even further for the fans, and also wanted to challenge myself," said Kamiya. "That’s why I was really happy that we were able to make the third game. I’m not exaggerating when I say I’m forever indebted to Nintendo."

Kamiya was asked about the planning for Bayonetta 3 and he said "it was right after the project we were working on, Scalebound, got cancelled. We decided to start work on Bayonetta 3, a game the fans wanted, and one that I wanted to make as well. Just writing up the proposal costs nothing, so we started molding the prototype.

"I proceeded to come up with the concepts, and made some rough drafts first. While (director Yusuke) Miyata and the others put those into the proposal, we worked with character designer Mari Shimazaki-san on Bayonetta’s new design, and also started giving form to the story."

Publisher Nintendo and developer Platinum Games released Bayonetta 3 last week for the Nintendo Switch.

