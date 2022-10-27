Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Launches in Spring 2023 for Switch - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer TAITO announced Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

For the very first time in the history of the franchise, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will include a story mode playable with up to four players, and a two-versus-two cooperative battle mode.

For nostalgic fans of this timeless franchise, ININ Games also decided to make the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System version of Puzzle Bobble (Japanese) and Bust-A-Move (US) also available separately for download, so that even those who purchased the retail edition have the chance to relive these endless gems.

The First Two-Versus-Two Cooperative Game in the Series

In the versus mode, players can play against either the computer or other players, and even send bubbles to their opponent’s board and disturb them by erasing or tearing off a large number of bubbles at once.

In this title, players can enjoy not only the traditional one-versus-one battle but also, for the first time in the series, two-versus-two cooperative battles between teams of two players, who can cooperate to erase each others awkward-to-aim-at bubbles and enjoy a more thrilling and faster-paced experience. Players can also play alone against the computer team, or team up with a friend to battle.

Come On, Everybubble!

The official key visual has been released, and it features Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab against the backdrop of Rainbow Islands—the setting of this new chapter of the series—together with Miniroon, a mysterious key character similar to Bub, and Bonner, who has appeared as an antagonist in the series since the first Bubble Bobble, Puzzle Bobble, and other games.

It All Started with a Bub(ble)

Puzzle Bobble (also known as Bust-A-Move) is an action-puzzle game where the brothers Bub and Bob, who have been transformed into bubble dragons by a wizard’s spell, go on a bubble-bursting adventure. The classic gameplay formula is simple but addictive: using various items and gimmicks, connect three or more bubbles of the same color to remove them from the field and progress. A spin-off from the 1986 arcade hit Bubble Bobble, Puzzle Bobble / Bust-A-Move has seen over 20 series titles across countless platforms since its 1994 debut. As the sole owner of Bubble Bobble and Puzzle Bobble‘s worldwide intellectual property including copyrights and trademarks, TAITO will continue to expand both properties going forward.

