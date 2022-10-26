Phil Spencer: Microsoft to Treat Call of Duty Like Minecraft, Would Love to See It on Switch - News

/ 222 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during today's Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference said Microsoft's plan with Call of Duty if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved is to treat it the same way they do Minecraft.

Spencer also stated he would like to see Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch, as well as expanding Xbox on mobile platforms.

"Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation," said Spencer. "I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft.

"This opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."

Minecraft developer Mojang was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 and the sandbox video game has remained multiplatform ever since. It is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. It had also seen a release on the 3DS, Wii U, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

"This opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."



2/2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles