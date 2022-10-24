Steam Tops 30 Million Concurrent Users for First Time - News

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend with over 30 million concurrent users.

Earlier today, Steam reached 30,032,005 users online at the same time on Sunday, October 23, according to SteamDB.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was the most played game with a peak of 1.05 million concurrent players on Sunday. It was the only game to cross one million players.

Other popular games includes Dota 2 with a peak of 752,713 concurrent players on Sunday, PUGB with 442,148 players, Apex Legends with 214,493 players, and Lost Ark with 214,493 players.

Steam has broken 30 million concurrently online users for the first time everhttps://t.co/D6WDHbzyqC — SteamDB (@SteamDB) October 23, 2022

It was recently confirmed Valve's Steam Deck has shipped over one million units worldwide.

