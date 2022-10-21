Kerbal Space Program 2 Launches February 24, 2023 for PC in Early Access - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Private Division and developer Intercept Games announced Kerbal Space Program 2 will launch for PC in Early Access via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 24, 2023.

The game will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the Early Access trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kerbal Space Program 2 from Intercept Games and Private Division is the sequel to the acclaimed space flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program.

The original Kerbal Space Program is one of the most beloved games of all time and, years after its release, it’s bigger than ever before. Its sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2, has been fully redesigned from the ground up to meet the demands of modern and next-generation space exploration, all while maintaining the monumental foundations of the first game. Build a space program, construct powerful spacecraft, and navigate expansive celestial bodies as you explore cosmic mysteries. Releasing in Early Access as an homage to the original game’s launch, Kerbal Space Program 2 will allow players to see features as they are built and provide feedback to shape this exciting game through development. New features will periodically be added through Early Access that will captivate veteran and returning players, as well as usher in a whole new wave of Kerbonauts to the ingenious and comedic world that has entertained millions.

Key Features:

Major Upgrades During Early Access – Get a front-row seat as major new systems come online, including the addition of new star systems, interstellar travel technologies, colonies, multiplayer, and more. Become part of the development process by contributing feedback throughout the Early Access period and be the first to play exciting updates the moment they are released.

– Get a front-row seat as major new systems come online, including the addition of new star systems, interstellar travel technologies, colonies, multiplayer, and more. Become part of the development process by contributing feedback throughout the Early Access period and be the first to play exciting updates the moment they are released. Improved Onboarding – Kerbal Space Program 2 will create a whole new generation of spaceflight experts who will find themselves accidentally learning the fundamentals of rocket science. New animated tutorials, improved UI, and fully revamped assembly and flight interfaces allow both experienced and novice players to quickly put their creativity to the test without sacrificing any of the challenge from the original game.

– Kerbal Space Program 2 will create a whole new generation of spaceflight experts who will find themselves accidentally learning the fundamentals of rocket science. New animated tutorials, improved UI, and fully revamped assembly and flight interfaces allow both experienced and novice players to quickly put their creativity to the test without sacrificing any of the challenge from the original game. Customizable Parts and New Space-Flight Technology – In Kerbal Space Program 2, the astoundingly inventive creations that Kerbal Space Program is known for will be taken to a whole new level. Players will be delighted and challenged by a new generation of engines, parts, fuel, improved variants, procedural parts systems, and much more. The overhauled vehicle assembly interface includes part sorting and a blueprint view for making precise adjustments. And of course, new part coloring allows you to customize your creations like never before.

– In Kerbal Space Program 2, the astoundingly inventive creations that Kerbal Space Program is known for will be taken to a whole new level. Players will be delighted and challenged by a new generation of engines, parts, fuel, improved variants, procedural parts systems, and much more. The overhauled vehicle assembly interface includes part sorting and a blueprint view for making precise adjustments. And of course, new part coloring allows you to customize your creations like never before. Rich New Environments to Explore – Unprecedented detail, variety, and realism make each celestial body a rewarding destination. Clouds, atmospheric scattering, and an all-new terrain system combine to take your breath away, from ground level all the way to orbit!

– Unprecedented detail, variety, and realism make each celestial body a rewarding destination. Clouds, atmospheric scattering, and an all-new terrain system combine to take your breath away, from ground level all the way to orbit! New Tools to Optimize Your Exploration of the Universe – Along with other massive new user interface / user experience improvements, you can now use time warp while accelerating and plan complex maneuvers with ease using the new non-impulsive maneuver planner. New sphere of influence and atmosphere indicators take the guesswork out of interplanetary maneuvering!

Key Features to Come During Early Access:

Next-Generation Technology – As the game updates progress, players will gain access to a whole new set of next-generation tools and technology including new engines, parts, fuel, and much more. This new tech will not just create novel puzzles for players to solve, but will also enable new feats of space exploration within and beyond the original Kerbolar System.

– As the game updates progress, players will gain access to a whole new set of next-generation tools and technology including new engines, parts, fuel, and much more. This new tech will not just create novel puzzles for players to solve, but will also enable new feats of space exploration within and beyond the original Kerbolar System. Colonies – Brand new to Kerbal Space Program 2 are colonies. Colonies not only pose their own physics challenges, but also require resource gathering to build structures, space stations, habitations, and unique fuel types. Eventually, these colonies become advanced enough for vehicle construction, propelling deep space exploration and beyond.

– Brand new to Kerbal Space Program 2 are colonies. Colonies not only pose their own physics challenges, but also require resource gathering to build structures, space stations, habitations, and unique fuel types. Eventually, these colonies become advanced enough for vehicle construction, propelling deep space exploration and beyond. Interstellar Travel – Next-gen tech, colonies, and systematic resource gathering all lead to a whole new level of exploration: interstellar travel. In Kerbal Space Program 2, interstellar technologies pave the way to a host of new star systems and celestial bodies, each comprising novel challenges and harboring secret treasures. Among them: Charr, a heat-blasted world of iron; Ovin, a ringed super-Earth with relentless gravity; Rask and Rusk, a binary pair locked in a dance of death; and many more to reward exploration.

– Next-gen tech, colonies, and systematic resource gathering all lead to a whole new level of exploration: interstellar travel. In Kerbal Space Program 2, interstellar technologies pave the way to a host of new star systems and celestial bodies, each comprising novel challenges and harboring secret treasures. Among them: Charr, a heat-blasted world of iron; Ovin, a ringed super-Earth with relentless gravity; Rask and Rusk, a binary pair locked in a dance of death; and many more to reward exploration. Multiplayer / Modding – The technological developments made to the foundations of Kerbal Space Program 2 will build on the beloved modding capabilities of the original game, as well as deliver on the long-requested addition of multiplayer. Soon players will be able to share the challenges of deep space exploration. More details on these features will be revealed at a later time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles