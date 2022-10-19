Devil May Cry 5 Sales Top 6 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Devil May Cry 5 has sold over six million units worldwide.

This figure is up from a combined 5.7 million units on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 30, 2022. It is also up from five million units in April 2022.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019 and for Amazon Luna in December 2021. An enhanced Special Edition of the game was a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a release in November 2020.

#DevilMayCry 5 has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide! Thank you to all the SSStylish fans out there for your support! pic.twitter.com/ztGbsF0fh7 — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) October 19, 2022

