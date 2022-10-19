Devil May Cry 5 Sales Top 6 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 473 Views
Capcom announced Devil May Cry 5 has sold over six million units worldwide.
This figure is up from a combined 5.7 million units on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 30, 2022. It is also up from five million units in April 2022.
The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019 and for Amazon Luna in December 2021. An enhanced Special Edition of the game was a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a release in November 2020.
#DevilMayCry 5 has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide! Thank you to all the SSStylish fans out there for your support! pic.twitter.com/ztGbsF0fh7— Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) October 19, 2022
That makes it the best-selling entry in the series by 1 million. Here's the ranking:
1st - Devil May Cry 5 - 6.00 million
2nd - Devil May Cry 4 - 5.00 million
3rd - DmC: Devil May Cry - 4.00 million
4th - Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening - 2.30 million
5th - Devil May Cry HD Collection - 2.30 million
6th - Devil May Cry - 2.16 million
7th - Devil May Cry 2 - 1.70 million
The original devil may cry was my first true love, and nothing else has come close in the series.
Honestly, this one didn't do it for me. I think the fun in a game like this is mastering the combat, and dividing the game into three parts makes it difficult to get in the groove as any one character. When I was playing as V or Nero, I just wished I was playing as Dante instead. And, even the Dante segments were a bit lacking. They're still fun, but haven't evolved all that much since DMC 3. And while I was playing this, I kind of just felt like my time would have been better spent replaying that game.
Having a hard time getting into #5. The cut scenes after every single battle don't help. I love cut scenes and story but it's a bit much in an action game. I just want to fight monsters.
That makes me very happy. Love to see the franchise doing well. I hope the next game is more focused on horror and scary gothic atmosphere, like the very first game.
They have the perfect set-up for the next game as well: Dante for the jokes and over the top action. Nero for the punk and the heart. V for the scares. Vergil for the deep questions about redemption and humanity.