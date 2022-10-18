Need for Speed Unbound Trailer is About Risk and Rewards - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Criterion Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Need for Speed Unbound that showcases the risk and rewards.

"To get to the top, you gotta take risks," reads the description to the trailer. "Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Need for Speed Unbound will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on December 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles